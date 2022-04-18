9th Circ. Revives Mexican Veterinarians' Idaho Trafficking Suit

By Dave Simpson (April 18, 2022, 9:15 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit revived a trafficking suit from several Mexican veterinarians Monday, ruling that they'd presented enough evidence to support a reasonable inference that a dairy farm baited them into coming to Idaho with a promise of professional work and then hooked them, with deportation threats, into doing menial labor. In a unanimous, published decision, a three-judge panel reversed an Idaho federal judge's May 2019 summary judgment ruling in favor of Funk Dairy Inc. and its leadership. The panel found that, in their attempt to survive a summary judgment bid, the six veterinarians had presented enough evidence that the farm used...

