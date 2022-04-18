Fla. Judge Rejects CDC Mask Mandate As Unlawful

By Linda Chiem (April 18, 2022, 2:06 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Monday struck down the federal mask mandate for public transportation as unlawful, saying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its authority when it required all U.S. travelers to wear face coverings on planes, trains, buses and other forms of transit. U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle issued a 59-page ruling siding with the Health Freedom Defense Fund Inc., a group spearheading fights against mandatory workplace vaccine policies and other COVID-19 mitigation measures, in its lawsuit challenging the Biden administration's mask requirement as an overreach of the CDC's authority. The CDC's February 2021 order requires...

