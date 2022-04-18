RI Eatery Loses Out On Virus Coverage From Hartford Unit

By Bonnie Eslinger (April 18, 2022, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A Rhode Island federal judge ruled Monday that a restaurant specializing in Italian food and wedding catering can't tap the insurance it has with a Hartford unit to pay for COVID-19 shutdown losses, rejecting its argument that the pandemic is a "civil commotion" covered under its policy. Granting a motion to dismiss from Twin City Fire Insurance Co., U.S. District Judge John J. McConnell Jr. said the coronavirus "produced a situation that stands in stark contrast" to a riot or violent situation, the latter being the dictionary definition of civil commotion. As a result, the arguments, "fail to fall within the...

