Clifford Chance Adds Ex-Sive Paget Tax And Energy Partner

By David Hansen (April 19, 2022, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Clifford Chance added a former principal at Sive Paget & Riesel PC who specializes in tax equity transactions as a partner in its U.S. energy and infrastructure practice, the firm announced. Alexander Leff brings more than a decade of experience in renewable energy, infrastructure project finance, tax and mergers and acquisitions, Clifford Chance said in a news statement Monday. Leff specializes in structuring and negotiating complex renewable energy transactions, the firm said. "In the U.S., we're witnessing strong momentum in the energy sector brought on by renewed climate goals and domestic and international investment in clean energy," said Lori Bean, a partner who specializes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS