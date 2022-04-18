Insurer Says Oilfield Co. Is On Its Own For Auto Crash Deaths

By Ganesh Setty (April 18, 2022, 7:19 PM EDT) -- GuideOne National Insurance Co. should have no coverage obligations to an oilfield services company whose workers suffered fatal injuries from a vehicle collision, the insurer told a Texas federal court Monday. GuideOne, which provided commercial excess liability coverage to Alvarado Oilfield Services LLC on top of a primary policy issued by AIG unit National Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, PA, said in its declaratory action that the excess policy bars coverage for bodily injury claims arising from a worker's employment. GuideOne National Insurance told a Texas federal court that its commercial excess liability policy held by Alvarado Oilfield Services precludes coverage...

