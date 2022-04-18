Manatt Adds Back Lewis Brisbois Atty In San Francisco

By Lauren Berg (April 18, 2022, 8:50 PM EDT) -- Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP on Monday said it has welcomed back a veteran tax and employee benefits attorney, with extensive experience navigating complex tax and regulatory issues, to its San Francisco office after he spent a recent stint at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP. John J. Heber rejoins Manatt as a partner in the firm's tax, employee benefits and executive compensation practice, where he will bring his experience advising clients on regulatory and strategic issues that impact national and international companies, as well as the tax structuring of business transactions and benefits-related matters, the firm announced in a news...

