Wireless ISPs Say Broadband Funds Should Go Beyond Fiber

By James Arkin (April 19, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A trade organization representing wireless internet service providers stressed to House Democratic lawmakers that broadband funding from the bipartisan infrastructure law signed last year should not focus solely on fiber, but should be dispersed under a "tech-neutral" approach that also pays for fixed wireless access in hard-to-reach areas. Todd Harpest, the chairman of the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association, or WISPA, wrote to two Democratic leaders of the House Energy and Commerce Committee last week promoting his organization's members as willing partners for the rollout of broadband projects from the legislation. The letter was addressed to Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS