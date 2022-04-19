Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Johns Hopkins Beats $1B Guatemalan Syphilis Study Suit

By Emily Field (April 18, 2022, 10:21 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge on Monday freed Johns Hopkins University and the Rockefeller Foundation against a $1 billion suit filed by Guatemalans who claimed that the institutions participated in controversial syphilis experiments on them in the 1940s, finding two doctors involved in the experiments didn't act on their behalf.

U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang said there wasn't sufficient evidence to show that the Rockefeller Foundation was responsible for the acts of two doctors or that university professors conspired to violate the Alien Tort Statute in a suit over experiments performed on more than 1,300 prisoners, soldiers and psychiatric patients who...

