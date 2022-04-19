UPS Settles Bias Claims Against Fla. Immigrant Worker

By Alyssa Aquino (April 19, 2022, 6:48 PM EDT) -- United Parcel Service Inc. agreed to a fine and federal monitoring to end claims that it discriminated against an immigrant worker by asking him to offer unnecessary proof that he could work in the country, the U.S. Justice Department said. The settlement comes shortly after the Justice Department wrapped up an investigation into claims that a UPS office in Jacksonville, Florida, asked a non-U.S. citizen worker to provide more documents proving he could work in the U.S., even though he had already shown his work eligibility, the agency said on Monday. Based on the probe, the Justice Department said it has...

