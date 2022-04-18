Ex-Perkins Coie Atty Gets Opponent For DC AG Disqualified

By Lauren Berg (April 18, 2022, 11:05 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Board of Elections on Monday disqualified Kenyan McDuffie from the D.C. attorney general race, agreeing with his opponent — a former Perkins Coie LLP partner — that the Democratic council member isn't legally qualified to be on the ballot. McDuffie's challenger, former Perkins partner and opponent Bruce V. Spiva, told the board that the D.C. council member who has represented Ward 5 since 2012 hasn't been "actively engaged" as an attorney, judge or law professor in the nation's capital for five of the last 10 years, meaning he can't run for the position of attorney general, according to Spiva's...

