Reinsurer Sues To Escape $8M Deal For Medical Billing Suit

By Ganesh Setty (April 19, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A medical reinsurer told a Texas federal court that it should have no coverage obligations to its ceding insurer because it only notified it of a billing dispute that escalated to an $8 million class action settlement years after the suit was first filed. If Texas-based Unified Life Insurance Co. had notified United States Fire Insurance Co. of the suit quicker, it could have retained U.S. Fire's recommended experts earlier and possibly staved off an unfavorable breach of contract judgment, along with class certification, U.S. Fire said in its declaratory action Monday. U.S. Fire Insurance Co. told a Texas federal court...

