Reed Smith Drafted To Defend Wash. Commanders At FTC

By Dave Simpson (April 18, 2022, 11:22 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith LLP attorneys, in a letter to Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan on Monday, reportedly challenged allegations highlighted by members of Congress that the Washington Commanders and its owner Dan Snyder fleeced its most dedicated fans and other NFL teams out of millions of dollars. In a 17-page letter obtained by The Washington Post, the firm slammed the allegations levied by a former employee and referred to the FTC last week by the House Oversight and Reform Committee and its Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy. Washington Commanders co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder, from left, and former quarterback Joe...

