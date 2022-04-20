Law360 (April 20, 2022, 11:00 AM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2022 Illinois Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2022 Illinois Editorial Advisory Board are: Nadine C. Abrahams, Jackson Lewis PC Nadine Abrahams is office managing principal of the Chicago office of Jackson Lewis PC. She represents management in employment cases in federal and state courts and before administrative agencies. Kathleen Carlson, Sidley Austin LLP Kathleen Carlson is a litigation partner in the Chicago office of Sidley Austin LLP practicing in class action...

