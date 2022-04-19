Sprint Snags $9.7M Jury Award In TM Suit Over Nextel Fakes

By Jasmin Jackson (April 19, 2022, 3:07 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal jury has awarded Sprint Communications Inc. $9.7 million for trademark infringement claims against a Nextel imitation brand and the company that helped launch it, finding that counterfeit phones and walkie-talkies diluted two of the Sprint unit's marks. Following a six-day trial in the Sunshine State, the jurors held in a verdict on Monday that Retrobrands USA LLC — which specializes in recreating famous brands that have been abandoned — and a copycat version of Nextel Communications infringed Sprint's registered trademarks for "Nextel" and the unit's signature chirping sound on push-to-talk devices. Retrobrands helped create the imitation telecommunications company,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS