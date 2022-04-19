Simpson, Dentons Lead Blackstone's $12.8B Housing Splash

By Benjamin Horney (April 19, 2022, 8:09 AM EDT) -- Blackstone will buy Texas-based student housing property owner American Campus Communities for an enterprise value of about $12.8 billion, the companies said Tuesday, in a transaction built by respective legal advisers Simpson Thacher and Dentons. Under the terms of the agreement, New York-based Blackstone Inc. will snap up Austin, Texas-headquartered American Campus Communities Inc., or ACC, for $65.47 per share, or a premium of about 14% over the target's closing price Monday, according to a statement. Blackstone is making the acquisition through affiliates of its real estate Core+ strategy, which invests in office, logistics, residential, life sciences and retail properties in...

