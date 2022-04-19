Wachtell, Goodwin Rep In Regeneron's $250M Biopharma Buy

By McCord Pagan (April 19, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., guided by Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, said Tuesday it is buying Goodwin Procter LLP-advised clinical-stage Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. for $250 million. Regeneron's $10.50 per share tender offer deal for cancer-focused Checkmate and its lead drug candidate vidutolimod is a premium of more than 330% from the company's closing stock price on Monday of $2.41, according to a statement announcing the deal. "As we continue to advance and expand our research efforts in immuno-oncology, the acquisition of Checkmate will add a promising new modality to Regeneron's toolkit of potential approaches for difficult-to-treat cancers," Regeneron President and CEO Leonard...

