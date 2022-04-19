Kirkland-Led Mainsail Partners Seals $915M Fund

By Charlie Innis (April 19, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Mainsail Partners, a Kirkland & Ellis LLP-led private equity firm investing in software companies, said Tuesday it closed its sixth fund at $915 million, which the firm touted as its largest fund to date. The new fund, Mainsail Partners VI LP, oversubscribed and closed less than three months after launching, the firm said. For the sixth fund, the firm will continue employing the strategy it took for previous vehicles by injecting $30 million to $60 million into quickly growing, founder-led software companies, according to the announcement. Gavin Turner, managing partner and co-founder of Mainsail Partners, said last year was the most...

