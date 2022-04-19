Prosecutor Of Death Row Exoneree Gets Ethics Case Axed

By Michelle Casady (April 19, 2022, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A Texas judge on Tuesday granted a motion to dismiss a lawsuit the Commission for Lawyer Discipline brought against the lead prosecutor in the capital murder case of Alfred Dewayne Brown, who was declared actually innocent after spending nine years on death row. Montgomery County District Judge Lisa Michalk, presiding by assignment over the Harris County lawsuit, said she normally would have taken the motion under advisement, but after reading through all the documents and hearing arguments Tuesday morning, she was prepared to rule. The commission was seeking a finding that the now-retired Harris County prosecutor Daniel Rizzo committed misconduct by...

