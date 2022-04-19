Ga. Atty Who Blamed Depression For Lies Gets Disbarred

By Dorothy Atkins (April 19, 2022, 3:52 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday disbarred a family and bankruptcy law attorney in Atlanta for neglecting an eviction case and repeatedly lying to the client about it, saying she's previously been reprimanded for dishonest conduct and she failed to provide evidence showing her purported depression is to blame. In a nine-page, per curiam decision, the state high court adopted Special Master LaRae Dixon Moore's recommendation to disbar Tiffini C. Bell, the founder and managing partner of Holloway Bell LLC, for violating multiple provisions of the Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct. Moore concluded that Bell intentionally and knowingly violated the code by repeatedly...

