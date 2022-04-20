Ga. Justices OK Reprimand For Atty Who Mishandled Cases

By Emily Sides (April 20, 2022, 3:35 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Georgia has ruled that a co-founder of the Atlanta-based Petree & Scott should be publicly reprimanded for what the justices agreed was unintentional negligence in her handling of two cases, including one that was dismissed after missing a deadline and another where she refunded a client $10,000 after failing to outline the scope and cost of her work. All nine justices sided with the State Bar of Georgia, which recommended that Debra K. Scott, an employment lawyer who's practiced in the state since 1994, be reprimanded after she agreed to admit to violations of two ethics rules,...

