Sussmann Slams 'Last-Minute Assault' On Privilege Claims

By Justin Wise (April 19, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Ex-Perkins Coie LLP partner Michael Sussmann has accused a government special counsel of launching a "last-minute frontal assault" on privilege assertions in a bid to redraw the contours of his upcoming trial on the charge that he lied to the FBI in the run-up to the 2016 election. In a motion filed Monday in D.C. federal court, Sussmann argued that special counsel John Durham's recent move for an in-camera review and potential admission of 38 documents involving communications between third parties — such as investigative firm Fusion GPS, Perkins Coie and a tech executive identified as Rodney Joffe — should be rejected...

