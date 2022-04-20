Amid Unisys Shakeup, Cognizant Atty Joins Tech Giant As GC

By Sue Reisinger (April 20, 2022, 3:26 PM EDT) -- As part of a management shakeup at tech giant Unisys Corp., the company has named Cognizant global deputy general counsel Claudius O. Sokenu as senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary to lead its global legal, ethics and compliance functions, effective May 2. Along with Sokenu's addition, Unisys has also hired a new chief operating officer and chief financial officer. Sokenu succeeds Gerry Kenney, 70, who is retiring from Unisys on April 30 after nearly nine years with the company. Sokenu is joining Unisys from Cognizant, a Fortune 200 information technology company, where he served as senior vice president, global...

