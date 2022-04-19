9th Circ. Says Zurich Defense Suit Properly Shipped To China

By Shane Dilworth (April 19, 2022, 3:44 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled that product developer JPaulJones' bid to force Zurich American Insurance Co. to defend it in suits over fires allegedly started by its touchless vacuums was properly tossed, finding that a clause in the policy requires the dispute to be litigated in China. The three-judge panel said in an unpublished memorandum handed down Monday that U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut correctly interpreted the dispute resolution clause in Zurich's policy with JPaulJones LP, or JPJ, to mean that disagreements should not be resolved in a federal court in Oregon. A panel of the Ninth Circuit held that a...

