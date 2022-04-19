Feds Must Face Couple's Migrant Petition Processing Suit

By Grace Dixon (April 19, 2022, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge ruled Monday that the federal government must face an Ethiopian couple's bid to finish processing the wife's immigration petition, rebutting the government's argument that the suit would force it to restaff the embassy in Ethiopia. The ruling follows Kenbon Deressa and Kelem Berihun's November suit challenging a yearslong delay in scheduling Berihun's interview at the U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia, the next step in her efforts to rejoin her husband, who was granted asylum in 2018. Though the federal government had characterized the couple's suit as a request to restaff the embassy, a political question that it said...

