MG+M Adds Fla. Maritime Atty From Hamilton Miller

By Madison Arnold (April 19, 2022, 1:23 PM EDT) -- Manning Gross & Massenburg LLP has hired a new maritime law partner for its Miami shop from Hamilton Miller & Birthisel. Attorney Jonathan Dunleavy, who has almost 25 years of experience practicing law, joined MG+M this month, the firm announced in a news release. He works as a litigator focused on admiralty and maritime law. Dunleavy represents clients in both state and federal court. He also advises them in claims that involve insurance defense, personal injury protection, products liability, subrogation and construction defects, the firm said. His focus has been on maritime law since 2003 and during that time he's dealt...

