Wilson Sonsini Adds Goodwin M&A Expert In LA Office

By James Mills (April 20, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC has added a Goodwin Procter LLP mergers and acquisitions expert as a partner in its Los Angeles office. Jason Breen, who spent 10½ years at Goodwin, joins the Wilson Sonsini mergers and acquisitions practice, the firm announced Tuesday. He primarily handles M&A deals for clients in the life sciences sector, but also works with technology companies in areas including software, media and consumer products. Breen told Law360 Pulse that he was not looking to leave Goodwin, but that Wilson Sonsini made him an intriguing offer. "The excitement that I felt from the people I...

