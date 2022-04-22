Health Hires: Ichnos Sciences, Turnstone Biologics

By Adam Lidgett (April 22, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Various biotechnology companies including Ichnos Sciences Inc. and Turnstone Biologics Corp. have named new general counsel recently, highlighting Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in health care and life sciences. Ichnos Sciences Ashok Marín Cancer treatment-focused startup Ichnos Sciences has tapped Ashok Marín as its general counsel, the New York-based company said on April 19. Marín has made the move from Rafael Holdings, but has years of experience in the life sciences field, according to Ichnos Sciences, including developing strategies on drug and medical device development. Having worked for a variety of other companies, including Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals and Gilead Sciences, he...

