Prosecution Of NY Lender Marks Shift In PPP Enforcement

By Elisha Kobre (April 19, 2022, 1:44 PM EDT) -- Until recently government enforcement and regulatory scrutiny of fraud and other misconduct relating to COVID-19 relief programs were generally limited to end recipients of the relief. These efforts have mostly been directed to fraud in connection with the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, a nearly $1 trillion business loan program administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration, which allowed entities to apply for low-interest private loans to pay for their payroll and certain other costs. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, approximately 178 individuals so far have been convicted in PPP fraud cases, and many more investigations and prosecutions have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS