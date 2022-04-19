Social Workers Not A Class In OT Suit, Contractor Says

By P.J. D'Annunzio (April 19, 2022, 2:47 PM EDT) -- A social services company that works with state governments urged a Pennsylvania federal judge not to certify a potential class of social workers alleging the company stiffed them on overtime, arguing the employees failed to state a claim or show a common thread among workers. JusticeWorks YouthCare Inc. argued in its motion filed Monday opposing conditional class certification that the employees did not show commonality among job duties, job sites, allocation of work time and supervisors, nor did they make a solid claim that the company encouraged social workers to underreport hours worked. "In this case, plaintiffs have yet even to...

