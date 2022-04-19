Fed. Circ. Revives Rovi Patent That Comcast Got PTAB To Ax

By Jasmin Jackson (April 19, 2022, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has reversed a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision to invalidate an interactive television patent asserted against Comcast by media company Rovi Guides, holding Tuesday that the PTAB used an incorrect claim construction to find that all of the claims were obvious based on prior art. A three-judge panel said in a nonprecedential opinion that the PTAB wrongfully sided with Comcast Cable Communications LLC in May 2020 after an inter partes review of a patent held by Rovi Guides Inc., U.S. Patent No. 9,369,741, which covers a system that allows users to record or playback TV programs. The U.S. International...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS