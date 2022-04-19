Ill. Appeals Panel Affirms $500K Win For Ex-Saints RB

By Celeste Bott (April 19, 2022, 5:22 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate panel has agreed with a lower court's conclusion that former New Orleans Saints running back Pierre Thomas was owed the return of the investment he put into a planned Chicago gym, saying the company that approached him violated state securities law by failing to disclose that the company operating the gym hadn't yet been established. Affirming a summary judgment win for the NFL star, a panel of the court said Monday that D1 Sports Holdings, which forms companies to operate gyms throughout the country, violated the Illinois Securities Act when it took Thomas' money without telling him the limited...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS