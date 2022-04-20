Fed. Circ. Says Appeal Of Domino's $2.7M Fee Win Too Late

By Jasmin Jackson (April 20, 2022, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has held a patentee waited too long to challenge an order forcing it to pay Domino's $2.7 million worth of attorney fees in a patent suit over online menus, yet it won't decide whether to ax the appeal until a lower court rules on a filing extension request. The three-judge panel said in an order Tuesday they would postpone ruling on a motion to dismiss filed by Domino's Pizza LLC in an appeal launched by patent-holding company Ameranth Inc. over the seven-figure fee award, which was issued after the pizza chain beat claims that its online menu infringed...

