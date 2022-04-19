​​​​​​​VA, Vet Clash At High Court Over What 'Clear Error' Means

By Daniel Wilson (April 19, 2022, 8:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and a veteran whose benefits were denied under a now invalidated regulation clashed at the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday over whether that denial was a "clear and unmistakable error" that can be retroactively addressed. The Board of Veterans' Appeals denied U.S. Marine Corps veteran Kevin George's claim for disability benefits in 1977 based on a regulation in effect at the time, later invalidated by the Federal Circuit in 2004 in an unrelated case. He asked for his claim to be revisited in 2014, saying the board's application of that regulation was a clear and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS