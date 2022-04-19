Injectable Drug Dropped From $375M Merger To Assuage FTC

By Matthew Perlman (April 19, 2022, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission reached a deal on Tuesday allowing Water Street Healthcare Partners to transfer a recently approved injectable steroid to a different portfolio company rather than include the treatment in its planned $375 million sale of Custopharm Inc. to Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC. The FTC said in a statement that under the agreement, Custopharm will transfer its assets related to a triamcinolone acetonide, or TCA, treatment recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to Long Grove Pharmaceuticals LLC. Without the remedy, enforcers contend the purchase of the generic injectable medicine company by Hikma, which is also working on...

