DOL Floats Revisions To Farmworkers' Unemployment Regs

By Dave Simpson (April 19, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday announced possible changes to federal labor rules it said would improve the delivery of unemployment benefits and other services to migrant and seasonal farmworkers. The notice of proposed rulemaking, put forth by the agency's Employment and Training Administration, would revise the Wagner–Peyser Act to make sure all states have uniform U.S. Employment Service staffing requirements. The Employment Service is a federal agency aiming to provide support to jobseekers and connect them with employers. The proposed changes put forth Tuesday would return the Employment Service staffing to a previous model that existed for decades, acting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS