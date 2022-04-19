Janitorial Co. Pans NLRB's Injunction Bid In Contract Dispute

By Emily Brill (April 19, 2022, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania company that recently began providing janitors to a New Jersey school district has urged a federal court to reject a National Labor Relations Board prosecutor's attempt to force it to honor a preexisting union contract, saying it specified upfront that it declined to do so. When Campus Services Group outlined the terms under which it would begin work for Moorestown Township Public Schools in July, it established that it was not a successor to the previous janitorial contractor, ABM, but a separate company with no obligation to honor ABM's contract with Service Employees International Union Local 32BJ, the company...

