Kroger Unit Escapes Worker's Suit Over Elevator Injury

By Mike Curley (April 19, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has freed a Kroger Co.-owned grocery store from claims that one of its workers was injured by a faulty elevator, saying her claims are blocked by the state's workers' compensation law because she couldn't show that Kroger was her employer and the store wasn't. In an opinion filed Monday, the three-justice panel affirmed summary judgment in Tashay Lenzy's suit against Ralphs Grocery Co., finding that the undisputed facts of the case show that she was an employee of Ralphs and therefore her workers' compensation settlement was the only remedy available for her injuries. According to the suit,...

