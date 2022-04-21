7th Circ. Seems To Favor DOL In Subpoena Battle With Alight

By Kellie Mejdrich (April 21, 2022, 3:26 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel appeared skeptical Thursday of overturning a lower court order giving the U.S. Department of Labor broad power to investigate whether cybersecurity breaches at Alight Solutions LLC resulted in violations of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. While the three judges overseeing oral arguments seemed open to possibly narrowing the scope of the administrative subpoena that the DOL first issued to Alight in 2019, they didn't seem persuaded by Alight's argument that the subpoena should be quashed. Alight provides record-keeping, administrative and consulting services for more than 750 employee benefit plans serving some 20.3 million plan participants. "What's wrong...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS