Locke Lord Adds Health Fraud Expert To White Collar Team

By Ivan Moreno (April 20, 2022, 2:50 PM EDT) -- A former federal prosecutor who handled one of the largest mortgage fraud trials in Boston history has joined Locke Lord's white collar defense and investigations group to bolster its health care fraud practice, the firm said Tuesday. Ryan DiSantis will be based in the firm's Boston office. He joins Locke Lord as a partner after four years at Jones Day, where he represented clients in government-led civil and criminal enforcement matters. "It's an incredibly enjoyable experience to help somebody who is in a tough situation and who is dealing with the government – which is something that most people don't do...

