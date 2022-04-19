IQVIA 401(k) Participants Seek Class Cert. In ERISA Case

By Patrick Hoff (April 19, 2022, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A group of former IQVIA employees is seeking class certification in a suit accusing the health care company of breaching its fiduciary duty under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by selecting retirement investments that consistently underperformed and had excessive risk and expense. The workers said in a motion for class certification filed Monday in North Carolina federal court that IQVIA Inc., its board of directors and its benefits committee selected and retained a suite of investments for its employee 401(k) plan that had "significant red flags" and offered participants investment options that were far more expensive than similarly sized plans. The proposed...

