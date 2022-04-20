Chicago Hospital Sued Again Over Breach Affecting 115K

By Lauraann Wood (April 20, 2022, 7:56 PM EDT) -- South Shore Hospital Corp. in Chicago has been hit with at least its third state court lawsuit over allegedly lax data security practices that exposed more than 115,000 individuals to significant data privacy risks in a December breach. Former patients Felice Know and Anna Marquez claimed Monday that South Shore could have prevented hackers from accessing its information system in December if the hospital had implemented adequate security measures including strong password requirements and sufficient anti-malware and email phishing prevention tools for its data. Instead, the hospital allowed its system to remain vulnerable by failing to implement and maintain "even the...

