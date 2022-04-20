Seeking Clarity On Medical Privacy In Fla. Class Actions

By Aaron Weiss (April 20, 2022, 5:18 PM EDT) -- While not unheard of, class actions against medical service providers that relate directly to the provision of medical treatment are uncommon. However, class actions are frequently filed in Florida courts against medical service providers and their vendors arising from issues that do not relate directly to the provision of medical treatment. Just a few examples could be: dunning letters to patients, which could be alleged to violate the Florida Consumer Collection Practices Act; telephone calls inviting patients to a seminar, which could be alleged to be a violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act; or a case arising from a data...

