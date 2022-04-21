Rethinking E-Discovery Readiness Amid Rise Of Collab Tools

By Jay Carle and Ryan Tilot (April 21, 2022, 1:15 PM EDT) -- Business collaboration platforms are changing the way companies conduct business, and they are also changing the way discovery is conducted in litigation. Over the past few years, companies have steadily adopted the use of online collaboration platforms and instant messaging communications to conduct business. For some, use of these tools has already surpassed email as the primary internal business communication and collaboration platform. Millions of users each day use collaboration platforms to communicate in real time, share and edit documents, record video calls, and conduct web-based presentations. The COVID-19 pandemic and the necessity to keep remote workforces connected has rapidly increased...

