Nat'l Security Officials Ask Congress To Rethink Tech Bills

By Humberto J. Rocha (April 20, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A seven-member group of former national defense officials, ex-presidential advisers and a former lawmaker — some who now have links to tech companies — have urged Congress to reconsider a slew of antitrust legislation aimed at Big Tech amid growing cybersecurity threats from Russia and China. In an open letter issued Monday, the group, which includes former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and ex-Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, said that legislation proposed in both chambers of Congress could limit the tech companies' abilities to protect users in the U.S. and abroad and reduce disinformation. "Legislation from both the House and...

