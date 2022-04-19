Bankrupt NJ Diocese Inks $87.5M Deal With Abuse Survivors

By Hailey Konnath (April 19, 2022, 10:08 PM EDT) -- A bankrupt Roman Catholic diocese in New Jersey has agreed to pay $87.5 million to more than 300 survivors of sexual abuse at the hands of clergy, according to an announcement Tuesday. The Diocese of Camden would establish a trust to compensate the survivors as part of a proposed settlement with the Official Committee of Tort Claimant Creditors, which represents the survivors, according to statements from the committee and the diocese. Under the agreement, the diocese and related Catholic entities will fund the trust over a four-year period. The diocese has also agreed to strengthen protocols for protecting children, per the...

