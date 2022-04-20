UK Court Orders Extradition Of Julian Assange To The US

By Richard Crump (April 20, 2022, 12:05 PM BST) -- The extradition of Julian Assange to the U.S. edged closer on Wednesday as a judge at a London court formally issued an order to transfer the WikiLeaks founder to America to face espionage charges. Supporters of Julian Assange outside a London court on Wednesday, where a judge formally issued an order to transfer the WikiLeaks founder to America. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Senior District Judge Paul Goldspring approved Assange's extradition at a short hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court, sending the case to be approved by Home Secretary Priti Patel. "In layman's terms, I am duty bound to send your case to the...

