Edible Arrangements Tries To Sink Counterclaims In TM Row

By Jasmin Jackson (April 20, 2022, 2:38 PM EDT) -- Edible Arrangements is seeking to boot counterclaims that a prior settlement bars its trademark infringement suit against 1-800-Flowers over advertising for a rival line of fruit products, contending the previous deal was not a free pass to infringe its marks in the future. Edible Arrangements LLC argued in a motion to dismiss the counterclaims Tuesday that 1-800-Flowers.com Inc. is misconstruing an undisclosed 2016 settlement between the companies from previous litigation over keyword advertising. In the prior 2014 suit in Connecticut federal court, which challenged ads for 1-800-Flowers' products in internet searches that used keywords such as "edibles" and "edible arrangements," the parties struck...

