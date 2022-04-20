FCC Seeks More Input On FM Boosters For Geotargeting

By Christopher Cole (April 20, 2022, 6:35 PM EDT) -- The public will soon have another chance to weigh in on a proposal for the Federal Communications Commission to allow FM booster stations to air geotargeted broadcast content, a plan that has come under sharp criticism from some industry leaders. The FCC said Monday that after receiving technical reports following two experimental uses of the technology, it will open a 30-day comment window on "whether to modify the commission's rules governing the operation of FM booster stations in certain limited circumstances." FM booster stations operate on the same frequency as main radio stations to extend their reach. Under FCC rules, booster...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS