Life Insurance Bond Seller Hits Ch. 11 With Over $2B In Debt

By Rick Archer (April 20, 2022, 10:37 AM EDT) -- Life insurance-backed bond seller GWG Holdings filed for Chapter 11 protection in a Texas bankruptcy court Wednesday with more than $2 billion in debt, saying a Securities and Exchange Commission probe into its sales practice left it cut off from bond markets. Dallas-based GWG filed for Chapter 11 protection in Texas on Wednesday, claiming over $2 billion in debt. (iStock.com/dibrova) Dallas-based GWG has secured $65 million in debtor-in-possession financing from National Founders LP to fund the case, it said in an announcement Wednesday. "These steps, including the receipt of additional financing, are expected to strengthen the company's financial position going forward...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS