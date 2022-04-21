Crowell & Moring Boosts Chicago Base With Litigation Partner

By Emily Lever (April 21, 2022, 1:27 AM EDT) -- Crowell & Moring LLP announced on Thursday that it is adding to its Chicago bench, which opened last year, with a partner from Loeb & Loeb LLP focused on commercial litigation and consumer class-action defense. Jason P. Stiehl, who joins the technology and brand protection practice, adds to a Windy City office launched in July 2021 by a merger with local IP firm Brinks Gilson & Lione. Stiehl has a track record in brand protection, an area Crowell has plans for, but the bulk of his experience is class action, trade secrets, corporate espionage and commercial litigation, according to the firm....

